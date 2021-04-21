Karoo Food Festival bounces back after Covid-19
The annual Karoo Food Festival — forced to cancel in 2020 due to Covid-19 — is bouncing back this weekend to give visitors food, wine, music, street theatre, markets and more.
After skipping a year, organisers of the popular foodie event in Cradock are thrilled with advance bookings from fans in other provinces and the social media buzz for their seventh annual festival...
