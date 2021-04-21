Karoo Food Festival bounces back after Covid-19

PREMIUM

The annual Karoo Food Festival — forced to cancel in 2020 due to Covid-19 — is bouncing back this weekend to give visitors food, wine, music, street theatre, markets and more.



After skipping a year, organisers of the popular foodie event in Cradock are thrilled with advance bookings from fans in other provinces and the social media buzz for their seventh annual festival...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.