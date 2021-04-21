Devoted couple reunited after Jeffreys Bay woman’s months-long Covid-19 battle
A tale of true love will continue after a Jeffreys Bay woman who contracted Covid-19 was able to return home to her husband after spending 101 days in intensive care and a further six weeks at a Gqeberha rehabilitation centre.
Madeleine Boucher, 56, was admitted to Life Isivivana Private Hospital in Humansdorp on November 22 and finally went home to her devoted husband, Deon, 60, and their dog, Bambi, last week...
