Supply chain director blocked from entering her office

PREMIUM

A Nelson Mandela Bay senior manager was barred from returning to her top job last week.



Acting city manager Mandla George instructed security guards to prevent supply chain management (SCM) director Cynthia Ngxesha from gaining entry to the municipal building in Harrower Street, Gqeberha, saying she should bring a medical certificate stating she was cleared to go back to her job...

