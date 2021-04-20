Operation Clean Spot aims to rid Bay of 90% of its litter

Intent on ridding Nelson Mandela Bay of at least 90% of its land litter by 2023, the Sustainable Seas Trust (SST) took its first steps to attaining the ambitious goal by partnering with various stakeholders to launch Operation Clean Spot this week.



Operation Clean Spot researcher Tayla Ginsburg said the project was focused on promoting community-based cleanups to reduce the litter load in the metro...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.