NMU graduation season set to start
Three honorary doctorates to be conferred as online ceremonies kick off
Nelson Mandela University is set to start its autumn graduation season on Thursday, with three honorary doctorates to be conferred during the online event.
Internationally respected academic lawyer and expert Prof Martin Tsamenyi will receive the Doctor of Laws accolade in the faculty of law, while author and speaker Mmatshilo Motsei will receive the Doctor of Philosophy degree in the faculty of health sciences and businesswoman Gloria Serobe will receive Doctor of Philosophy in the faculty of business and economics sciences...
