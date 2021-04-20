Art and tourism go hand in hand at Red Location Museum
Children learn life skills through community programme run by tour company, NPOs and artists
After watching the Red Location Museum’s steady disintegration due to vandalism and theft after its closure, a tourism company has partnered with NPOs and the surrounding community to use part of the premises to promote art and tourism in the area — as the museum once did.
Lungton Tours Tourism Company, in partnership with non-profit organisations and artists, has recently occupied the museum yard to teach children as young as two about coding, painting, drawing and planting. ..
