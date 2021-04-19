‘We won’t be intimidated by anyone’: Zondo on break-in, bullet discovery

The chairperson of the state capture inquiry, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has spoken out against the inquiry’s offices being shot at and broken into in the space of days.

Zondo said he had received a report last week that a bullet was fired at one of the windows of the inquiry’s offices at night, and a bullet casing was found the next day.

On Sunday, the offices were broken into and a computer monitor and laptop were stolen.

Zondo said the incidents were cause for concern and potentially an attempt to intimidate the work of the inquiry.

“We just want to say that if anybody is trying to intimidate the commission into not doing its job properly, they must know the commission will not be intimidated,” Zondo said on Monday.