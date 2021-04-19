WATCH | Rioting Mthatha students torch armoured car, chase police off campus

Violence broke out in Mthatha when protesting students charged police and torched a Nyala armoured personnel carrier at the entrance of Walter Sisulu University's Nelson Mandela Drive campus on Monday.

This came after protesting students blockaded the N2 near the campus, effectively stopping traffic to and from the town.

In one video, overwhelmed police officers are seen retreating while students, shielding themselves with mattresses, wooden planks and roof sheeting, charge at them while hurling rocks. The students chased the police off the campus and across the road.