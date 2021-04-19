'Tokyo Sexwale was scammed': There's no looted fund, says Tito Mboweni

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has rejected claims by businessman and ANC veteran Tokyo Sexwale that money from a heritage fund meant for the poor has been stolen.

Mboweni took to Twitter on Monday suggesting that Sexwale may have been a victim of a scam.

“Mr Tokyo Sexwale’s statement about stolen money is untrue, sad and [it] seems that he was a victim of the many scams around. You cannot steal transmitted money from the central bank. How? His statement on television was unfortunate. Will reach out to him,” he said.

The National Treasury and the Reserve Bank (SARB) are convinced that Sexwale was scammed and have called on him to prove otherwise if he believes this is not the case. They said in a joint statement on Monday that allegations of theft of non-existent funds had no validity.

The two entities said Sexwale's allegations on alleged billions that were deposited at the Bank pointed to a common scam.

“Over the years, National Treasury and the SARB have received many such requests for, or promises of, billions [and now trillions] of rands or dollars, and from experience regard these as simply scams.