No-one is above the law, say leaders ahead of ConCourt decision on Zuma

A group that includes former public protector Thuli Madonsela took a stand during an online rally on Sunday, where they vowed to uphold the decision of the Constitutional Court in relation to the case of former president Jacob Zuma.

They declared their respect for a ConCourt judgment which is expected to deliberate on Zuma's future after he failed to provide an affidavit on an appropriate penalty should it find him guilty of contempt.

The online rally, under the Defend our Democracy campaign, was held on Sunday where several guests from academia, civil society, business and the faith sector shared messages of support for the campaign and the principle that all are equal before the law.

“If former president Zuma is found to be guilty of contempt of court, we are aware that the sentence could include jail time, a fine and/or a suspended sentence. We hereby pledge to respect and uphold the decision of the Constitutional Court in relation to the case of former president Zuma, irrespective of its outcome,” pledged the group in a joint statement.