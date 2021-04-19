No-one is above the law, say leaders ahead of ConCourt decision on Zuma
A group that includes former public protector Thuli Madonsela took a stand during an online rally on Sunday, where they vowed to uphold the decision of the Constitutional Court in relation to the case of former president Jacob Zuma.
They declared their respect for a ConCourt judgment which is expected to deliberate on Zuma's future after he failed to provide an affidavit on an appropriate penalty should it find him guilty of contempt.
The online rally, under the Defend our Democracy campaign, was held on Sunday where several guests from academia, civil society, business and the faith sector shared messages of support for the campaign and the principle that all are equal before the law.
“If former president Zuma is found to be guilty of contempt of court, we are aware that the sentence could include jail time, a fine and/or a suspended sentence. We hereby pledge to respect and uphold the decision of the Constitutional Court in relation to the case of former president Zuma, irrespective of its outcome,” pledged the group in a joint statement.
Madonsela said if there was a situation where everyone places themselves above the law democracy would “die and social justice would fly out”.
“If we allow the law not to apply to everyone then we are setting ourselves up for anarchy,” said Madonsela.
Dr Sizwe Mabizela, Rhodes University vice-chancellor said no-one was above the law, including former president Zuma.
“Looting of our resources must stop. These are the resources that must remain available to many young people in this country who want to acquire education in most of our institutions in the country and make a contribution to the betterment of our society.
“We support the independence of our judiciary, we support in particular deputy chief justice [Raymond] Zondo who is chairing the state capture inquiry and he does not deserve what he has been subjected to. Unwarranted attacks and intimidation of our judiciary is a direct attack on each and everyone of us as citizens of this country, it must stop,” he said.
SACP’s first deputy secretary Solly Mapaila said South Africans needed to stand together to fight the attack on the constitution.
“We have taken some cognisance of some political leaders who have decided to attack the judiciary, our constitution and the rule of law. We want to say South Africans must not allow this, we have to stand and defend our constitution — this can only happen if we stay united as South Africans,” he said.
TimesLIVE
