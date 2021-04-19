Nelson Mandela Bay suburbs left high and dry
Water trucked into KwaDwesi and KwaMagxaki after huge leak disrupts supply
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality had to cart water to KwaDwesi and KwaMagxaki on Monday after a huge leak left scores of homes without the natural resource.
The leak, which saw thousands of litres of clean water going to waste, has been blamed on old infrastructure and vandalism...
