‘Let our government step in and protect its people’: South Africans demand justice for Lindani Myeni
South Africans are calling for justice for Lindani Myeni after he was shot dead by Honolulu police in Hawaii.
The 29-year-old former rugby player was shot dead by police last week after they responded to an alleged burglary in progress.
At the weekend, the Honolulu police department released footage of the shooting in which they responded to a “burglary in progress” at a home in Nuuanu.
In it, a police officer can be heard shouting for Myeni to “get on the ground”.
Four gunshots can be heard and then one of the officers shouts “police”.
According to Honolulu police department chief Susan Ballard, Myeni entered the home and started chatting with the homeowners, who were upset he had come inside.
She said Myeni left shortly afterwards and “sat in his vehicle” before police arrived.
Ballard was unable to say if Myeni had taken anything from the home, which would substantiate the reason for labelling it a burglary.
Myeni was married to US citizen Lindsay Myeni with whom he had two children.
Lindsay said her husband died at Queen Emma’s hospital
They shot my king 😭 I was with him at 7:30p. He went for a drive to clear his mind after a fun family day. His green...Posted by Lindsay Myeni on Friday, April 16, 2021
On social media, many South Africans demanded justice for Myeni.
The EFF called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to hold the US accountable for the “senseless killing” of Myeni.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:
EFF Condemns The Racist Killing Of Rugby Player Lindani Myeni In Hawaii In The United States pic.twitter.com/aAwNiUdpz3— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 17, 2021
Let our government step in & protect its people.— Denise Zimba (@MissDeniseZimba) April 17, 2021
When will it end! How are we in 2021 & our people still get killed for the colour of their skin? Let our brothers and sister (white fellow HUMAN) scream at the top of their lungs for justice!
🤎✊🏾#JusticeForLindaniMyeni
They have killed one of our own in the US. His name is #LindaniMyeni from KZN. He was unarmed. He was shot dead by the Police. We must demand @honolulupolice to release their body cam footage and complete transparency on Lindani’s murder. We need answers!#JusticeForLindaniMyeni pic.twitter.com/K1LBx6SaOV— S U N R I S E ✨ (@sheabutterhun) April 17, 2021
The South African Government needs to demand answers from the US Government. The bodycam footage from the police is not convincing. Lindani was walking in the street when he was pointed out as a robber. 3 cops, one man. He was not a threat to them. #JusticeForLindaniMyeni pic.twitter.com/ydHX0Fje86— Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) April 17, 2021
Just learnt of the unfortunate sad news of our brother Linda Myenis passing in the hands of the Honolulu police. I'm deeply saddened. I'd like to send my deepest condolences to the friends, family, colleagues & loved ones.— #HOMEGROWNRADIO (@djsbu) April 17, 2021
May his soul rest in peace #JusticeForLindaniMyeni pic.twitter.com/RG1Tr7u4Y4
May your soul rest in peace Lindani my brother 😢 #LindaniMyeni #justiceforlindanimyeni pic.twitter.com/x8RWSoxcc9— #JusticeForLindaniMyeni 🇿🇦✊🏽 (@Beloz_ka_Rian) April 16, 2021
I still can't believe that he's gone🥺😭💔 Rest in peace bro#JusticeForLindaniMyeni pic.twitter.com/ePAnLDad3x— #JusticeForLindaniMyeni 🕊️ 💔 (@Minoe_Sihe) April 16, 2021
Im from Esikhawini and Lindani Myeni lived 2 blocks away from where i live.. all his life he has never been a violent person! Nor a thief or whatever.. this is sad!!— #JusticeForLindaniMyeni 😞 (@stellz_paRi) April 16, 2021
Police in America Kill Black People for Fun#JusticeForLindaniMyeni https://t.co/1cpBxlCPqY
