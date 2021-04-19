Documents and archival footage from across Africa feared lost in Cape fires

Archival specialists are on Monday expected to assess the damage to SA’s cultural heritage caused by the raging Table Mountain fire.

It is unclear how many old books and documents were destroyed inside the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Jagger Library, which houses an African studies collection. Documents and film material lost includes material from the entire African continent, not just SA.

“The terrible thing is that it was the archive of the continent,” Laura Robinson from the Cape Town Heritage Trust told TimesLIVE on Monday.

“It was papers and documents going back from all parts of Africa.”

She said it was unclear how much of the collection had been digitised. It was also unclear whether recently installed fire prevention measures had been effective.

The fire also destroyed several historic buildings, both on the university’s upper campus and elsewhere.