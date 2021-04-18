No clue whether computer contained sensitive info on Ramaphosa or Zuma, says state capture inquiry official

“We are not able to say whether anything we have seen here has anything to do with both of those [Ramaphosa and Zuma] appearances. The venue of the hearings are over on the other side in Braamfontein, here we keep the most important documents and evidence and ours is to protect the documents and the lives of people who work in this place,” Mosala said.

Ramaphosa was expected to appear before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo at the end of April but the dates had to be changed due to a clash with his schedule. Zuma faces a possible jail sentence for refusing to appear at the commission.

“There has been an indication by somebody else, but I have no knowledge of whether that is true or not, that some of the cameras were not working but the police are onto that particular story and are checking [the cameras to see] what was happening at that particular time.

“We don’t want to be dramatic about this thing because it could very well be something of a petty crime, but this is the state capture commission and all [information] that it here is security sensitive. We don’t want to take chances about it because it is about how this country is going to be prevented from going over a disastrous cliff and so we have called the police and asked them to take it seriously.”

Mosala said this was not the first time that a criminal incident had occurred.