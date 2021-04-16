WATCH | Cookhouse police abuse exposed

Beaten to the point of collapse, pepper-sprayed and locked in a room — this was the price a 16-year-old boy allegedly paid for walking with a beer in his hand.



His entire body clenched as he tried to gasp for air, at one point managing only a whimper after an alleged barbaric assault at the hands of at least four police officers...

