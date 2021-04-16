Beaten to a pulp and pepper sprayed in the anus - allegedly by police officers in a small Eastern Cape town.
A two-week investigation by The Herald has seen 12 people in Cookhouse come forward, describing in detail the assaults they claim they received at the hands of the very men and women in blue meant to protect them.
These are their stories.
PART ONE: Brutal force
“This office is aware of the assault-related incidents that were reported to the police station in Cookhouse. These allegations are still under investigation and for this reason it is too early to talk about convictions before identifying those associated with the allegations.”
- Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana
Vivid details of alleged assaults at the hands of police officers in Bhongweni location in Cookhouse are etched in the minds of many residents, who now live in a constant state of fear. A two-week investigation by The Herald has seen 12 people bravely come forward with their harrowing stories. The alleged brutality is being meted out by what residents call a group of rogue police officers. Video by: Naziziphiwo Buso Read more: https://bit.ly/3gdBSsz
