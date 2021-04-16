Vivid details of alleged assaults at the hands of police officers in Bhongweni location in Cookhouse are etched in the minds of many residents, who now live in a constant state of fear. A two-week investigation by The Herald has seen 12 people bravely come forward with their harrowing stories. The alleged brutality is being meted out by what residents call a group of rogue police officers. Video by: Naziziphiwo Buso Read more: https://bit.ly/3gdBSsz