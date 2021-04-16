16 April 2021

Beaten to a pulp and pepper sprayed in the anus - allegedly by police officers in a small Eastern Cape town.

 

A two-week investigation by The Herald has seen 12 people in Cookhouse come forward, describing in detail the assaults they claim they received at the hands of the very men and women in blue meant to protect them.

 

These are their stories. 

PART ONE: Brutal force

WATCH | Cookhouse police abuse exposed

Vivid details of such alleged assaults at the hands of police officers in Bhongweni location in Cookhouse are etched in ...

By Simtembile Mgidi and Michael Kimberley
Bruised and battered, but still defiant

Esoyolo Bambiso hurried down a Cookhouse street on Christmas Day, aware that the Covid-19 curfew was ...

By Simtembile Mgidi and Michael Kimberley
Resident claims cops pepper-sprayed him between the buttocks

Badi, 27, did report the alleged assault, but according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa ...

By Simtembile Mgidi and Michael Kimberley
Father's brutal assault haunts young son

Almost a year later, Thando Botha’s baby boy still screams in fright whenever he hears a loud noise. Botha, 42, is ...

By Simtembile Mgidi and Michael Kimberley
Police took turns allegedly slapping teenager around

The teenager, who suffers from epilepsy, was first allegedly slapped around in Auriet Street in Bhongweni location, ...

By Simtembile Mgidi and Michael Kimberley

“This office is aware of the assault-related incidents that were reported to the police station in Cookhouse. These allegations are still under investigation and for this reason it is too early to talk about convictions before identifying those associated with the allegations.”

- Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana

Cookhouse assault-accused cops moved temporarily

This is according to police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, who said station commander Lieutenant-Colonel ...

By Simtembile Mgidi and Michael Kimberley
Report highlights police brutality and lack of ...

Missed targets, few resources and thousands of assault claims — the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s ...

By Simtembile Mgidi and Michael Kimberley

OPINION

Victims of Cookhouse brutality must get justice

An investigation spanning two weeks uncovered how at least 12 residents of Bhongweni location in Cookhouse were ...

Editorial Comment

VIDEO

Vivid details of alleged assaults at the hands of police officers in Bhongweni location in Cookhouse are etched in the minds of many residents, who now live in a constant state of fear. A two-week investigation by The Herald has seen 12 people bravely come forward with their harrowing stories. The alleged brutality is being meted  out by what residents call a group of rogue police officers. Video by: Naziziphiwo Buso Read more: https://bit.ly/3gdBSsz

