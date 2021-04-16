Save us — medico-legal claims are bleeding us dry
Eastern Cape health bosses' plea to Mkhize ...
Eastern Cape health department bosses have sent an SOS to the national government — help us deal with the ever-ballooning medico-legal claims.
This was the plea made by health acting superintendent-general Dr Sibongile Zungu to health minister Zweli Mkhize in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday, saying they were in serious trouble as medico-legal claims continued eating the lion’s share of the department’s budget...
