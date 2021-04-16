Sardine run attracts feeding frenzy of marine predators
The fish are out in full force but it is a pity about the “tourists”.
That is the situation in Algoa Bay, where the sardine run has already brought a feeding frenzy of marine predators...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.