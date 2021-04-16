Nearly 1,400 new Covid-19 cases and 73 deaths recorded in 24 hours: Mkhize

There were 1,372 new Covid-19 cases and 73 deaths recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday.

This means there have been 1,562,931 cases and 53,571 fatalities recorded since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March last year.

The new infections came from 43,550 tests, at a positivity rate of 3.15%.