Missionvale centre moves to water self-sufficiency

A project that started eight years ago to improve the rainwater harvesting system at the Missionvale Care Centre is nearing completion.



The eighth and final phase includes the supply and construction of a new elevated steel storage tank with a capacity of 300 cubic metres and was built at a cost of more than R430,000...

