Jailed for life after murder of Cradock woman
A Cradock man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of an elderly woman in the small Karoo town in 2020.
Themba Sindaphi, 42, was on Friday found guilty of having robbed and murdered Paddy Orpen, 78, who lived on the farm Morgenson...
