If you are 60 and over, here is how you can register for a vaccination

Here is how you can register for the jab:

Self-registration

The first step of the registration process is to complete an enrolment form which must include the following personal details:

Name and surname

Date of birth

Gender

E-mail address

Cellphone number

Place of work or residence

Medical aid

“You must have your ID and medical aid card, if you have one, when you register. When you register, it’s very important that you put the correct cellphone number, the address where you live and the correct medical aid number, if you have one,” said Mkhize.

According to EVDS information, the medical aid will pay the government directly for the vaccine.

“This will not influence your day-to-day, savings or an other benefit. You will not be required to pay for this vaccine and no co-payment/levy will be required,” read a note on the site.

Form completion

Once you are deemed eligible for a vaccine, the department will send out an SMS after 24 hours with all the information needed to proceed.