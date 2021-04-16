If you are 60 and over, here is how you can register for a vaccination
Vaccine registration for people 60 and older is opened.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize made the announcement on Friday, encouraging those who qualify for the second phase of the vaccine rollout to register through the government's electronic vaccination data system (EVDS).
However, Mkhize said registration does not guarantee immediate vaccination.
The second phase of the vaccine rollout is expected to begin on May 17.
Here is how you can register for the jab:
Self-registration
The first step of the registration process is to complete an enrolment form which must include the following personal details:
- Name and surname
- Date of birth
- Gender
- E-mail address
- Cellphone number
- Place of work or residence
- Medical aid
“You must have your ID and medical aid card, if you have one, when you register. When you register, it’s very important that you put the correct cellphone number, the address where you live and the correct medical aid number, if you have one,” said Mkhize.
According to EVDS information, the medical aid will pay the government directly for the vaccine.
“This will not influence your day-to-day, savings or an other benefit. You will not be required to pay for this vaccine and no co-payment/levy will be required,” read a note on the site.
Form completion
Once you are deemed eligible for a vaccine, the department will send out an SMS after 24 hours with all the information needed to proceed.
The SMS will come with a unique vaccination code which must be used to verify your appointment during the next phase.
If you entered your medical aid details, you will have to produce your medical aid card as proof before getting vaccinated.
On-site registration
An exception will also be made at vaccination sites for those who couldn’t access the electronic system, said Mkhize.
He said all steps of the vaccination process will be available through walk-in services where people will be helped to register.
“Those unable to self-register can visit walk-in centres and vaccination sites.”
Vaccination sites
Mkhize said vaccination sites will be a combination of public and private, with some workplaces also set to offer vaccinations.
He said there would be no difference between private and public sector patients.
Sunday Times reported last month that the government aimed to provide more than 2,000 additional vaccination sites. These included at stadiums, shopping centres, churches and hospitals.
“During the mass vaccination phases, we will need to be targeting about 200,000 [people] per day nationally, with variations across provinces because of the differing concentrations of populations. We will be grouping and defining vaccination sites as small, medium and large,” said Mkhize.
