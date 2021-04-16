Finally, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality appoints committees to hold officials to account

In its endeavour to promote good and clean governance, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has appointed committees that will hold officials and politicians to account.

During the last council meeting on March 31, council approved the appointment of the disciplinary board, audit committee and risk management committee chair, which have been long-standing issues.

In a statement issued on Friday morning, Bay acting city manager Mandla George said the appointments would go a long way in ensuring officials were held to account.

“The newly-appointed disciplinary board will be responsible for independent investigations of any official or councillor regarding financial misconduct and can determine whether criminal cases must be opened, [and] civil or disciplinary actions taken against those transgressions,” he said.

The board is made up of advocate Luvuyo Bono (chair), Naledi Bisiwe, Herbert Fischat, and Phumzile Songo.

The risk management committee will be chaired by Dr Len Konar, a seasoned risk management practitioner.

George said Konar would ensure the committee assisted the city manager in assessing the responsibility of risk management by reviewing the effectiveness of the municipal risk management systems, practices and procedures, and provide recommendations for improvements.

The audit committee has six members who have been appointed for three years.

It consists of Younus Amod, Daniel de Lange, Michelle Wait, Ronel Landman Shaw and Sizwe Nyenyiso.

“They all have a wealth of experience and will provide value in our quest to ensure we instil a tradition of consequence management and good governance.

“With all these elements in place, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality can potentially become a leading metropolitan municipality in our country with an established culture of delivering services efficiently to an engaged populace,” George said.

The major appointments were made a day after the high court in Gqeberha ordered former human settlements executive director Lindile Petuna pay back R11.3m for misleading council and recommending it pay R14.3m for land worth R3m, in 2015.

In 2020, the court also ordered Petuna pay back R550,000 for yet another blunder in which he recommended that a property belonging to a Gqeberha businesswoman be rezoned.

Petuna has said he does not have the almost R12m he has been ordered to pay back.

