Father's brutal assault haunts young son

PREMIUM

Almost a year later, Thando Botha’s baby boy still screams in fright whenever he hears a loud noise.



Botha, 42, is convinced his child, Iminathi Matyo, is still reacting to his alleged assault by about 10 police officers at about 8.30am on April 12 2020 — just more than two weeks into the hard lockdown...

