Bail hearing of suspected wife-killer postponed in Gqeberha

Yolanda Palezweni Digital Reporter 16 April 2021

The bail application of a 38-year-old Gqeberha man charged with the murder of his wife has been postponed.

Mbulelo Yako, 38, allegedly shot Siyasanga Ngutyana, 34, on March 28 at his sister’s house in KwaMagxaki in front of their four-year-old daughter...

Cookhouse police abuse exposed
