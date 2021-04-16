Ace’s people leaked audio of Zuma meeting, Jessie Duarte says

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte believes secretary-general (SG) Ace Magashule’s supporters were behind the leaked audio clip of the party’s leaders meeting with former president Jacob Zuma.

In the audio, which was widely shared, Duarte was heard telling the national officials, called the top six, she believed Zuma should not appear before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry.

She has since received criticism for those remarks.

Duarte told the SABC that although she doesn’t believe Magashule personally leaked the audio, she believed supporters of the secretary-general - seemingly those working in his office - were behind it.

“I think it is people who are in support of the secretary-general who are doing this, frankly and honestly speaking, whoever they might be,” Duarte said in the interview.

“I don’t think it’s the SG himself, but I think it’s people who support him, who are sitting in a dark room somewhere cooking up all manner of, pardon me for saying this, crazy antics.”