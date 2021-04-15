Woman and man spotted cruising in Merc stolen during Camps Bay robbery

A joyride proved short-lived for two Capetonians, with the police seizing both the luxury vehicle they were driving and an illegal revolver.

Western Cape flying squad officers were patrolling the N2 freeway in Somerset West when they spotted a silver Mercedes-Benz.

Col Andrè Traut said the officers' instincts prompted them to run a check on the registration number, which was found to be registered to a white Mercedes-Benz.

“The driver was pulled over and further investigation led to the discovery that the vehicle had been stolen during a house robbery in Camps Bay earlier this month.

“A .38 Special revolver without a serial number and five rounds of ammunition were also discovered.”

The two suspects, a male and a female aged 29 and 28, are expected to make a court appearance in Somerset West once they have been charged.

TimesLIVE