WATCH | Malema grills judge Dhaya Pillay on her 'friendship' with Pravin Gordhan
A video of EFF leader Julius Malema questioning judge Dhaya Pillay about her friendship with public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has gone viral.
The KwaZulu-Natal high court judge was grilled about her friendship with Gordhan during her interview with the Judicial Services Commission (JSC).
Malema, who is a member of the JSC representing his party, made various claims about Pillay, claiming she was “part of Gordhan’s faction” and “nothing but a political activist”.
The veteran judge, who has served on the labour court and has acted in the Supreme Court of Appeal, was vying for one of two positions on the Constitutional Court.
However, after the grilling session, she did not make the cut, along with Gauteng judge David Unterhalter and senior counsel Alan Dodson.
On Wednesday, the JSC announced the names of the five judges who survived the grilling and were still in the running to be appointed to the two positions.
Supreme Court of Appeal justices Mahube Molemela, Rammaka Mathopo and Gauteng High Court judges Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Jody Kollapen and Bashier Vally made the cut.
In the viral video, Malema asked Pillay if her relationship with Gordhan enhances the image of the judiciary.
“Do you think it enhances the good image of the judiciary to have judges befriending politicians?” asked Malema.
In her response, Pillay said Gordhan was someone she had “known for a long time” and they were both “activists from Durban”.
“My association with him has never affected my work and will not, going forward. I have made judgments against the Treasury and against Sars and it has never been a problem,” she said
[In Case You Missed It]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema interrogating on of the Judges, Dhaya Pillay, vying for the position in the Constitutional Court, on whether she has a relationship with Pravin Gordhan Hanekom. pic.twitter.com/lJdPahirN7— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 14, 2021
[In Case You Missed It]: Our CIC @Julius_S_Malema was having none of it yesterday at the JSC interviews.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 14, 2021
CIC hit back at Judge Dhaya Pillay asking whether being the friend of a politician boosts the image of the judiciary. pic.twitter.com/Ut9TQEv02q
In his closing argument, Malema said Pillay was not deserving of a position in the country's highest court.
“Judge, I am going to argue in a closed session that you are nothing but a political activist. You are no judge, and you deserve no high office. If anything, you are also factional and belong to Pravin’s faction and you are pursuing factional battles using the bench.”
[WATCH🎥]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema reprimanding Judge Pillay for quoting an ANC Morogoro consultative conference in 1969, during one of her judgments— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 14, 2021
Adding that the judge deliberately omitted the ANC, so that people wouldn't know that she quotes political party gathering documents pic.twitter.com/CyRZw1DDDV
