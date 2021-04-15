WATCH | Malema grills judge Dhaya Pillay on her 'friendship' with Pravin Gordhan

A video of EFF leader Julius Malema questioning judge Dhaya Pillay about her friendship with public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has gone viral.

The KwaZulu-Natal high court judge was grilled about her friendship with Gordhan during her interview with the Judicial Services Commission (JSC).

Malema, who is a member of the JSC representing his party, made various claims about Pillay, claiming she was “part of Gordhan’s faction” and “nothing but a political activist”.

The veteran judge, who has served on the labour court and has acted in the Supreme Court of Appeal, was vying for one of two positions on the Constitutional Court.

However, after the grilling session, she did not make the cut, along with Gauteng judge David Unterhalter and senior counsel Alan Dodson.

On Wednesday, the JSC announced the names of the five judges who survived the grilling and were still in the running to be appointed to the two positions.

Supreme Court of Appeal justices Mahube Molemela, Rammaka Mathopo and Gauteng High Court judges Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Jody Kollapen and Bashier Vally made the cut.