Two sentenced to life for murder of Jeffreys Bay pensioner
Two men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of an elderly Jeffreys Bay man.
Johannes Marx, the father of prominent Nelson Mandela Bay prosecutor advocate Zelda Swanepoel, was tied up and brutally assaulted at his home in November 2019...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.