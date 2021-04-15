Senior North West prosecutor suspended after court appearance for 'sexual abuse of a minor'
According to the NPA in the North West, the charges against the prosecutor stemmed from a lengthy investigation dating back to 2019
A senior North West prosecutor, who stands accused of a raft of sexual offences against a minor, has been suspended, the NPA confirmed on Wednesday.
The suspension was served after his arrest and appearance in the Lichtenburg magistrate's court on charges of statutory rape, sexual exploitation of children, sexual display or causing display of pornography, sexual grooming of children and sexual assault.
According to NPA North West spokesperson Henry Mamothame, the charges stemmed from a lengthy investigation dating back to 2019.
“It is alleged that the victim was 15 years old in 2019 when these offences were committed,” he said.
The 45-year-old man was based in the office of the DPP North West.
After a brief appearance, the man was granted bail under strict conditions.
“In granting him bail, the magistrate cited his medical conditions which were supported by a medical report from his doctor. The magistrate further gave consideration to the fact that he had no previous convictions.
“The state and the defence agreed on strict bail conditions which include that he will not apply for any passport. He is [also] restrained from contacting the victim and the witnesses, and he is prohibited from leaving the North West without the consent of the investigating officer,” said Mamothame.
The man's bid to have the arrest declared unlawful was dismissed by the court.
He was granted R10,000 bail and the case was postponed to May 17 2021 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
