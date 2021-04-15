More protests disrupt peak traffic in Nelson Mandela Bay

Traffic was backed up along the R367 towards Gqeberha as protest action flared up once again on Thursday morning.

Residents from nearby informal settlements burnt tyres and spread debris across the road, bringing peak morning traffic to a complete standstill.

This comes as large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay have seen disruptions over the past few days due to multiple protests.

Traffic delays were also reported in Markman, heading into Motherwell, however officials attributed this to a backlog of trucks needing to offload and collect cargo, and not protests.

At this stage no damage to any vehicles has been reported.

