Burnt body found in Missionvale

Police are investigating a case of murder after a man was allegedly brutally assaulted before being set alight by a mob in Missionvale, Gqeberha.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police were alerted to a body lying in Tromp Street near GG Grounds in Missionvale on Wednesday.

Naidu said police members discovered a burnt body of an unidentified man who is between 18-20 years old.

Naidu said the man was allegedly taken from Joe Slovo on Tuesday evening after he was accused of housebreaking.

The suspects are unidentified and no arrests have been made.

Police further issued a stern warning to community members to refrain from making assumptions without verifying facts.

“If they are suspicious of any person committing any crime, they must inform the police who will do the necessary investigation.

“Many times the community takes the law into their own hands and no cases are reported against the person they allege to be a suspect,” Naidu said.

Police appealed to communities to report all criminal behaviour to law enforcement and to stop acts of vigilantism.

