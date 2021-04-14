Woman shot in head in Helenvale

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a 28-year-old woman was shot in the head in Helenvale, Gqeberha, on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the woman’s relatives were inside a house in Voissen Street when they heard a gunshot at about 9.30am.

Naidu said family members ran outside and found the woman lying in the street.

She had a bullet wound in the back of her head.

The critically wounded woman was taken to hospital.

Naidu said details surrounding the incident were sketchy and it appeared that there were no witnesses or that people were unwilling to talk.

The motive for the attack was unknown at this stage.

HeraldLIVE