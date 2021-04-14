Vuyo Zitumane brings joy with new East London eatery

Former 'Mrs Fix-It' combines admin skills, entrepreneurship in tasteful way

PREMIUM

Good food brings joy and that’s why the family of former political administrator Vuyo Zitumane urged her to call her new East London restaurant Joy’s Eatery.



“It’s doing very well! But food is not just about eating; it’s also about the experience,” Zitumane said this week, after opening at the end of March...

