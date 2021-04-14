Questions & disappointment after Norma Mngoma pulls out of Zondo commission appearance
SA has expressed disappointment at Malusi Gigaba's estranged wife Norma Mngoma after she pulled the plug on her appearance at the state capture commission at the 11th hour.
On Tuesday, Mngoma withdrew from testifying at the commission, saying she was not pleased with how it had handled her matter.
Mngoma was set to testify regarding her previous allegations against her estranged husband, which supported his former bodyguard's testimony that Gigaba received money from the Gupta family.
However, through her lawyer Gcwalisile Makhathini, Mngoma said her proposed appearance at the commission was allegedly mishandled by the commission.
“This letter sets to inform the commission that as of late yesterday we received instructions from our client informing us of her personal concerns with regards to how various aspects of her proposed appearance at the commission has been handled or allegedly mishandled by the commission,” said Makhathini.
The commission's chairperson Raymond Zondo expressed disappointment and agreed with recommendations from the state capture legal team, saying a summons would be issued against Mngoma.
Mngoma first vowed to appear before the commission, if subpoenaed, to testify about what she had seen during her marriage to Gigaba during an interview with eNCA last year.
On social media, many were left hanging by her move not to show up, while others questioned it. Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Norma Mngoma played the CR faction !! They withdrew charges against her so she could hand them Malusi Gigaba. Then she ran away..!— Musawenkhosi Dlamini (@MusawenkhosiDl2) April 14, 2021
Is Norma Mngoma choosing to be SILENT or she's SILENCED? #NormaGigaba #normamngoma pic.twitter.com/yDUcsmg6gp— Ndebele semi-nomad (@TT_loading) April 14, 2021
Norma Mngoma thinks we are playing Tom and Jerry in this country.— Erence_Makwela (@Prof_Erence) April 13, 2021
I think Norma Mngoma made the decision to testify in state capture out of anger, now she realizes that she might incriminate herself. Also, she benefited from Malusi Gigaba's money🤷♀️— Zethu💞 👑 (@MsNtfulini) April 13, 2021
Norma Mngoma thinks an affidavit is like an Instagram post. You can post and... oops...delete.— African Renaissance🦅🇿🇦🦁 (@MadiBoity) April 13, 2021
Initially, Norma Mngoma couldn't contain her willingness to spill the beans on her ex husband at the Zondo Commission. It appears this has dissipated faster than fast. Izinto zimanukwenzeka.— Khulani Qoma (@KhulaniQoma) April 13, 2021
I never understood why #normamngoma wanted to testify in the first place because she will be directly implicating herself... Anger sometimes will make you forget logic— Lerato (@Lerato36295966) April 13, 2021
Maybe Norma Mngoma thinks, she can pull a Jacob Zuma & ignore the summons. #StateCaptureInquiry— Charlotte Z Khumalo (@CharlotteKhuma3) April 13, 2021
Norma Mngoma left Zondo with blue balls🤣. I've never seen him so disappointed to not see someone like this. Even with Zuma— Super16's 🗯 (@KwantumSash) April 13, 2021
Yhuu! NormaMngoma tried to withdraw from testifying at the #ZondoCommission and now must be summoned 🙆😭— Ms. Siya Miti (@SiyaMiti_the1st) April 13, 2021
