Questions & disappointment after Norma Mngoma pulls out of Zondo commission appearance

Mngoma was set to testify regarding her previous allegations against her estranged husband, which supported his former bodyguard's testimony that Gigaba received money from the Gupta family.

However, through her lawyer Gcwalisile Makhathini, Mngoma said her proposed appearance at the commission was allegedly mishandled by the commission.

“This letter sets to inform the commission that as of late yesterday we received instructions from our client informing us of her personal concerns with regards to how various aspects of her proposed appearance at the commission has been handled or allegedly mishandled by the commission,” said Makhathini.