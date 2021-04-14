Public invited to view Walter Sisulu University’s priceless traditional beadwork collection
Walter Sisulu University has dusted off its priceless collection of traditional hand-stitched Xhosa beadwork and made it available for public viewing.
WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said on Monday the 3,000-piece collection comprised beadwork from the amaMpondomise, amaXhosa amaBomvana and amaXesibe Xhosa tribes, as well as artefacts from the abaThembu and amaMpondo nations...
