Public invited to view Walter Sisulu University’s priceless traditional beadwork collection

Walter Sisulu University has dusted off its priceless collection of traditional hand-stitched Xhosa beadwork and made it available for public viewing.



WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said on Monday the 3,000-piece collection comprised beadwork from the amaMpondomise, amaXhosa amaBomvana and amaXesibe Xhosa tribes, as well as artefacts from the abaThembu and amaMpondo nations...

