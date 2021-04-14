Police need help in tracking down Walmer rape suspect

Gqeberha police are appealing for assistance in tracing a man who allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl in Walmer township a fortnight ago.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said on March 27 at about 11pm the child was walking alone in G-West, Walmer township, when she was confronted by a man in his late 20s.

He tthen ook her to a nearby graveyard, where he allegedly raped her.

According to Naidu, the man allegedly stole the girl's blue hoodie afterwards and left his jersey behind.

“The suspect is a black male, slim, tall and is in his late 20s.

“He has short hair on the sides of his head and dreads in the middle.

“He is light in complexion and has a scar on the side of his head,” she said.

Police are investigating a case of rape.

Anyone who recognises the suspect and can assist police in tracing him, should contact Detective-Constable Babalwa Ramba on 071-475-1737, or Crime Stop 08600 10111, or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE