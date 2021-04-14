Judge Eksteen not aware of ‘toxic’ SCA environment
“I am not here to tell you I am better than anyone else, but the legal profession has been good to me.”
Eastern Cape High Court judge Jannie Eksteen started his interview on a humble note as he threw his hat in the ring for a permanent spot on the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) bench on Wednesday...
