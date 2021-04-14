News

Ex-EFF councillor’s rape trial postponed

By Devon Koen - 14 April 2021

The rape trial of former EFF Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Zilindile Vena has been postponed to May due to the unavailability of his lawyer.

In February, Vena, 35, pleaded not guilty to a charge of rape...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

God loves you, but don’t come late for church.
Joys and traditions of preparing pickled fish

Most Read

X