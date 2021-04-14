Ex-EFF councillor’s rape trial postponed
The rape trial of former EFF Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Zilindile Vena has been postponed to May due to the unavailability of his lawyer.
In February, Vena, 35, pleaded not guilty to a charge of rape...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.