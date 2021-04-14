Death of birds across province explained

The mystery of hundreds of birds dying across the province has finally been solved — and the good news is that while cross-infection to humans may occur, it is rare and the symptoms are mild.



Avian Paramyxovirus and Newcastle disease viruses were revealed late on Tuesday afternoon as the causes of death for birds and poultry in Gqeberha, East London, King William’s Town and Komani...

