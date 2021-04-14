Another truck, bus go up in flames
Tension still high after incidents on R335 on Tuesday night and in Motherwell on Wednesday morning but police patrolling and roads open
Another truck and a bus have been torched in ongoing violence in the Motherwell-Addo road area.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said on Wednesday morning the roads were, however, still open.
“I can confirm a bus was set alight last night at 7.30pm in Xhama Street, in NU12, in Motherwell.
“And then this morning [Wednesday] at 6.45am, a truck was burnt on the Addo road/R335 close to the Motherwell Cemetery.
“There are currently no protesters in the area but our guys are patrolling.
“Though there is some tension, all roads are open.”
The latest incidents follow on violence which began on Monday afternoon when a truck was hijacked and looted and set alight on the R75 near Perseverance.
It erupted in earnest on Tuesday before dawn, and before midmorning, three trucks and two Algoa buses had been gutted.
According to a councillor, who asked not to be named, the action is being co-ordinated by the Ibhayi Workers Forum, which is demanding that an office should be established at the Coega Development Corporation recruitment centre.
Companies on Tuesday said they had lost millions of rand over the past month in similar assaults in which trucks and buses have been torched.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.