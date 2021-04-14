Another truck, bus go up in flames

Another truck and a bus have been torched in ongoing violence in the Motherwell-Addo road area.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said on Wednesday morning the roads were, however, still open.

“I can confirm a bus was set alight last night at 7.30pm in Xhama Street, in NU12, in Motherwell.

“And then this morning [Wednesday] at 6.45am, a truck was burnt on the Addo road/R335 close to the Motherwell Cemetery.

“There are currently no protesters in the area but our guys are patrolling.

“Though there is some tension, all roads are open.”