Two in court for murder of Jostina Sangweni who they accused of witchcraft

Two men on Monday made a brief appearance in the Protea magistrate’s court in Soweto for the brutal murder of a mentally ill woman in Mapetla.

The pair, Taelo Dipholo and Collen Sello, were arrested at the weekend, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Jostina Sangweni.

“Sangweni was allegedly burnt by members of the community following accusations that she was a witch. It is alleged that she was attacked for wearing a traditional healer's attire,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

“The NPA is working closely with the police to guide the ongoing investigation into her death and the possibility of more arrests cannot be ruled out at this stage,” she added.

Sangweni’s last moments alive were captured on a video which went viral on social media in March , shortly after the incident.