Trial of alleged middleman in Panayiotou murder hits snag
The trial of the alleged middleman in the Jayde Panayiotou murder trial, who went on the run after being declared a hostile witness, hit another snag after his lawyer withdrew from representing him.
On Tuesday, defence attorney Zolile Ngqeza withdrew from representing Luthando Siyoni, 37, saying that during consultations last week Siyoni had cancelled his mandate...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.