Police capture suspects linked to murder of Cape Town father

Five suspects accused of shooting a Cape Town father in front of his child have appeared in the Goodwood magistrate's court on murder charges.

Riyaad Lewis, 41, was shot dead in front of his Thornton home in full view of his child last Monday.

“Information gathered at the time of the incident indicated that the assailants fled the scene in a hired vehicle with cloned number plates,” said provincial police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

Police, with the assistance of the vehicle rental company, traced the silver Toyota Yaris to Khayelitsha where members of the national intervention unit spotted it and apprehended three occupants — Siviwe Manqina, 24, Xolisa Mnapu, 25, and Athenkosi Dlutu, 25.

They were arrested in connection with the murder and Manqina faces an additional charge for possession of drugs.

Traut said the same vehicle was linked to a recent housebreaking case in Grassy Park and a house robbery in Somerset West.

Police later arrested two more suspects, Nathu Innocent Bunu, 27, and Siza Mkhohli, 24.

The five appeared in the Goodwood magistrate's court on Monday while the additional drug charge will be heard at the Khayelitsha magistrate's court.

Traut said further charges could be added.

TimesLIVE