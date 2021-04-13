Mzansi’s hottest new couple keen to make Gqeberha home

‘Love Island SA’ winners looking forward to enjoying the simple things in life

PREMIUM

In the near future, you are likely to spot Mzansi’s newest favourite couple — the winners of Love Island SA — pushing a grocery trolley at a Gqeberha store.



The couple placed living in the city at the top of their list of options...

