'My name is ... and I suffer from depression & anxiety': SA's big names reveal their mental health status

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 13 April 2021
DA MP Phumzile Van Damme was one of many public figures who opened up about her mental health. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

SA's public figures have joined many in opening up about their mental health status and how they deal with it.

On social media, celebs and politicians such as musician Simphiwe Dana and DA MP Phumzile Van Damme have been sharing their stories about dealing with depression and anxiety to destigmatise mental health.

The conversation about destigmatisation comes after Miss SA Shudufadzho Musida pledged solidarity with people who struggle with mental health.

Musida hosts Mindful Mondays, a weekly live discussion about mental health on Instagram in partnership with the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).

In a recent post, Musida opened up about her struggles of dealing with mental health.  

“I’m Miss SA but I too, have struggles and I can only hope that with the little I do through Mindful Mondays people can know they’re not alone. I’m with them,” she said.

“I’m not as strong as I’d like to be on most days, and sometimes after Mindful Mondays I find myself learning and healing through the collectiveness of the cause. I think I’m explaining this because I want people to know it’s OK to not be OK but they’re not alone,” she added. 

Many who joined in on the conversations shared that they were taking medication and seeing therapists to cope with their depression and anxiety.  

Dana said she doesn't take medication for depression as she fears it will affect her creativity.

“I do take Stresam [a non-benzodiazepine anxiolytic and anticonvulsant drug] for the anxiety,” she said.

Here is a snapshot of some of the stories shared on Twitter:

