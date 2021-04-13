Man accused of killing 'Lulu' abandons bail application
A man accused of killing Andile “Lulu” Ntutela abandoned his bail application in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning.
Luvuyo Jonas, 28, allegedly mutilated the body of 41-year-old Ntutela and buried him in a shallow grave in front of his doorstep at his home...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.