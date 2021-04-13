News

Man accused of killing 'Lulu' abandons bail application

Yolanda Palezweni Digital Reporter 13 April 2021

A man accused of killing Andile “Lulu” Ntutela abandoned his bail application in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning.

Luvuyo Jonas, 28, allegedly mutilated the body of 41-year-old Ntutela and buried him in a shallow grave in front of his doorstep at his home...

