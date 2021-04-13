Life behind bars for killer of elderly Rocklands resident

It was a vicious and prolonged attack which left a defenceless elderly man dead with horrific injuries, was how a Gqeberha judge described the murder of retired SAA administrator Jean Lombard while handing his self-confessed murderer, Ralton Koetaan, 36, a life sentence.



Judge Irma Schoeman said if Lombard was still alive after the attack, he would have suffered a painful, terrifying and lonely death. ..

