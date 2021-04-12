Two men nabbed with stolen TVs, appliances

Two men, arrested at the weekend for allegedly being in the possession of stolen property, are expected to appear in the magistrate's court in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Twenty TVs and appliances were stolen from a furniture store in Govan Mbeki Avenue in Central on Sunday morning.

It is alleged that at about 8am the suspects, aged 27 and 35, broke into a furniture store by forcefully opening a roll-up garage door and stole about R150,000 worth of television sets and other electrical appliances.

Members of the Humewood detectives had followed up on information and spotted two suspects running in the direction of Upper Hill carrying TVs and appliances.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the suspects were arrested and in their possession were three TVs, a portable air cooler and a music system. The goods were handed back to the retailer.

More arrests were expected, according to Beetge.

“The suspects were detained on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.

“Additional charges of housebreaking could be added at a later stage of the investigation,” he said.

Police also urged the community, especially second-hand dealers, to be on the lookout for people attempting to sell them new TVs and appliances.

Any person that can assist police in this investigation can contact the Humewood Detectives, Constable Adriaan De Lange, on 073-226-7816.

