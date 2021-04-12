Third suspect in Kirkwood farm attack denied bail

The Kirkwood Magistrate’s Court has denied bail to a third man arrested in connection with a farm attack in the Kirkwood area in March.



The man is alleged to be part of a group of at least five people, aged between 25 and 50, who stormed the home of Agri Eastern Cape rural safety committee chair and Glenconnor Agricultural Association member Johannes de Lange on his farm on March 3...

